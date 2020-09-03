Revolut has opened up its cryptocurrency services to Australian residents for the first time.
- According to a press statement received by CoinDesk on Thursday, Australian customers of the digital banking firm can now buy and sell up to six different digital assets and receive real-time notifications updating users on price movements.
- The offering supports bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), XRP and stellar (XLM).
- Australian members of the firm's premium Metal service will get first access.
- Users can now convert Australian dollars, alongside 26 other fiat currencies, into cryptocurrency using the app.
- In early August, Revolut made its first foray into the Australian market with fiat-based banking services including remittances and loans.
- Founded in July 2015, U.K.-based Revolut is a financial services platform offering banking products through its mobile app, generally targeting younger, web-savvy customers.
- The company has been expanding its crypto offerings internationally this year, most recently to the U.S.
- In July, Revolut updated its terms giving users legal control over their own cryptocurrency on the platform – though they are still not allowed to transfer digital assets out of the Revolut ecosystem.
- Previously Revolut conducted cryptocurrency transactions on behalf of its customers.
- The fintech firm began its foray into crypto in the summer of 2017 after completing a $66 million series B funding round led by Index Ventures, BitPay, Xapo, Balderton Capital and Ribbit Capital.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.