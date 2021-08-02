Digital-asset investment products had their fourth straight week of net outflows, even as cryptocurrency markets staged their biggest rally since early this year.

Net outflows across all digital-asset funds totaled $19.5 million, according to a report Monday by CoinShares.

Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin-focused funds had outflows totaling $19.7 million, partly offset by net inflows to funds focused on other categories, including multi-asset funds.

The price of bitcoin has been on the rise since its July 20 low around $29,000. At press time, bitcoin was trading at $39,716, down 3% on the day.

The outflows during bitcoin’s recent price recovery suggests “investors were using recent strength in prices to take profits,” according to the CoinShares report.

On a year-to-date basis, cumulative inflows for all digital-asset funds remain high , at $4.1 billion, the firm said..