Hyperithm, a Tokyo-based digital asset management firm, raised $11 million in a Series B funding round that was co-led by South Korea’s Hashed and Wemade Tree, a subsidiary of the gaming company behind the “Legend of Mir” series.
- Other participating investors in the round included Coinbase Ventures, Cocone, GS Futures and the Guardian Fund, Hyperithm said in an email.
- Founded in January 2018, Hyperithm operates in Tokyo and Seoul and specializes in automated trading and risk management through cryptographic algorithms.
- The firm said it is seeing growth in the institutional market for digital assets in East Asia.
- It serves institutional investors, publicly listed companies, family offices, venture capital companies, crypto exchanges and miners.
- Previous investors have included South Korea's VIP Research & Management and the venture capital firms owned by South Korean internet companies Kakao and Naver.
