Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest digital asset manager, has filed to register five new trusts for cryptocurrency assets, several being connected to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
- All filed on Jan. 27, the Delaware corporate registry now lists trusts for aave, cosmos and polkadot, as well as privacy coin monero and cardano.
- As with other trusts filed previously, the registrations were made by Delaware Trust Company, which is Grayscale's statutory trustee for the U.S. state.
- The filings do not, however, mean that trusts will necessarily be launched for the four new assets, but do indicate that the asset manager is laying the groundwork for potential launches.
- As CoinDesk reported on Jan. 22, Grayscale has registered trusts for chainlink, basic attention token, decentraland, livepeer, tezos and filecoin in the last few months.
- The company said at the time: "Occasionally, we will make reservation filings, though a filing does not mean we will bring a product to market. "
- New York-based Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
EDIT (11:55 UTC, Jan. 28 2021): Added that a cardano trust has also been registered.
