Digital-asset investment funds attracted net capital inflows in the week to Friday after four consecutive weeks of redemptions, as bitcoin, the crypto-market leader, consolidated its quick recovery from sub-$30,000 levels.

Data tracked by the U.S.-based CoinShares show crypto funds registered a net inflow of $63 million last week, of which nearly 62%, or $39 million, went into bitcoin-dedicated funds.

Ethereum-focused funds gained $18 million following three weeks of outflows, including the record leak of $50 million in the week ended June 25. Alternative cryptocurrencies like XRP, polkadot, and cardano saw inflows to the tune of $1.2 million, $2.1 million, and $0.7 million, respectively.

Weekly crypto asset flows Source: Bloomberg, CoinShares

Investors poured money into all individual digital assets for the first time in nine weeks, hinting at a positive turnaround in the market sentiment. In contrast, multi-digital-asset products received just $0.6 million, a much smaller tally than previous weeks, CoinShares data show.

Even as funds registered inflows, the trading turnover in bitcoin-focused products dropped to the lowest since November 2020.