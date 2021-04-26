Inflows to digital asset products declined to $1.3 million during the week ending April 23, down from $233 million the prior week, according to a Monday report from CoinShares, a digital asset investment firm.
The latest figure marks the lowest level of weekly inflows since October 2020.
- “The low inflows overall mask varied flows among digital assets. Outflows were primarily focused on bitcoin (BTC) with $21 million, being the largest weekly outflow on record," according to CoinShares.
- However, Ethereum products saw inflows of $34 million last week and $792 million for the year to date.
- Bitcoin prices fell 14% during the seven days through April 23, while ether (ETH) rose 18%.
- Trading volumes among investment products remained at a low of 5% of total bitcoin volumes last week, according to CoinShares.
