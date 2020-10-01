Blockchain services firm Diginex has become the first crypto exchange operator to list on Nasdaq. The stock went live Thursday morning under the “EQOS” ticker symbol, a nod to the firm’s EQUOS.io trading platform.
- Diginex’s back door listing came through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called 8i.
- After raising private capital and redeeming shares of the SPAC, the company now has $50 million in capital for strengthening its balance sheet and investing in the business.
- Diginex CEO Richard Byworth said he expects a mix of global retail and institutional investors to buy shares. Over time, he expects the majority of Diginex shareholders to be U.S. investors because of the Nasdaq listing.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.