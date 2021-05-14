Diginex’s custodial arm, Digivault, has won regulatory approval from the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to register as a custodian wallet provider under anti-money laundering regulations.
- The firm is the first stand-alone digital-asset custodian to receive approval from the FCA under 2017 regulations designed to combat money laundering and financing of terrorism, according to an emailed announcement Friday.
- Digivault offers custody services for bitcoin, ethereum, USDC and other ERC-20 and ERC-1400 tokens.
- It provides both cold and so-called warm storage, which incorporates hardware and software firewalls to protect assets while ensuring they remain readily available.
- Digivault expects the FCA's approval will spur demand from institutional investors looking for the same level of regulatory oversight and protection received that other assets have.
- In October, Diginex became the first crypto exchange operator to list on Nasdaq when it merged with special-purpose acquisition company 8i.
