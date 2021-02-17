Crypto services firm Diginex has partnered with electronic trading firm Itiviti to let institutions trade crypto and equities under one roof. The new platform is called Diginex Access.

The firm claims it is the first crypto firm to plug into an electronic trading platform’s order management, execution management and portfolio management systems, said Diginex CEO Richard Byworth. Other firms offer just crypto portfolio management software for traditional institutions getting into crypto, Byworth said.

Itiviti users, mostly investment banks and hedge funds, can now trade crypto and crypto derivatives alongside their equities positions. The product may also increase liquidity for Diginex’s exchange, EQUOS; Diginex collects a 0.01% to 0.02% fee on trades that come through the platform.

The firm also plans to add banking technology provider FIS to the platform and already has Binance, BitMEX, Coinbase, Deribit, FTX, Gemini, Kraken, OKEx and EQUOS plugged into it.