The popular economist talks about the K-shaped recovery and why we could be in for more pain in 2021.

Daniel Lacalle is the chief economist for Tressis SV and a well-known economics personality. In this conversation with NLW he discusses the devastation of small businesses in America and around the world and why the recovery could be less even than people think in the year ahead.