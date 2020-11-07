Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun/21Shares, explains how the proverbial bitcoin lightbulb went off when his native Egypt’s currency devalued in 2016.

Hany Rashwan is the CEO of Amun/21Shares, the creator of a variety of publicly traded crypto products with over $100 million assets under management. 

In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:

  • How he was introduced to bitcoin by Tim Draper in 2012
  • How the Egyptian revolution and challenges that followed influenced his thinking 
  • How a 48% overnight devaluation of the Egyptian pound created the “aha” moment around bitcoin
  • How bitcoin could become the global reserve currency 

Find Hany Rashwan online:
Twitter: twitter.com/hany
Website: 21shares.com

See also: Bitcoin in Emerging Markets: The Middle East

