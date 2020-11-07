Hany Rashwan, CEO of Amun/21Shares, explains how the proverbial bitcoin lightbulb went off when his native Egypt’s currency devalued in 2016.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.
Hany Rashwan is the CEO of Amun/21Shares, the creator of a variety of publicly traded crypto products with over $100 million assets under management.
In this conversation, he and NLW discuss:
Find Hany Rashwan online:
Twitter: twitter.com/hany
Website: 21shares.com
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.