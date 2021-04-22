Deutsche Boerse said Thursday it will not de-list Coinbase Global (COIN.O) shares from its Xetra market and the Frankfurt stock exchange, according to a Reuters report.
- The German bank had planned to delist the shares by the end of Friday due to missing reference data, according to a Reuters report Wednesday.
- The issue has now been resolved after Coinbase was able to provide the exchange with an LEI code, said the report.
- Coinbase confirmed “an administrative error” was made that meant the firm had to resubmit certain documentation. It reassured the public there have been no interruptions to trading its stock.
- CoinDesk reached out to Deutsche Boerse for additional comment but did not receive a response by press time.
