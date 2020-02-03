A look at social media censorship discussion plus ethereum marketing and Brexit reactions with Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier.
Much of the Crypto Twitter conversation this weekend was dominated by talk of Twitter’s suspension of ZeroHedge. @nlw explores why the specifics of the infraction or the quality of the publication aren’t the important part of the conversation, and why he thinks we’ll see arguments for social media platforms to be turned into public utilities in the years ahead.
Also on this episode:
- Debates around ethereum marketing. Does the community need to spend more resources telling the story and recruiting new users or should the tech speak for itself?
- What Brexit means for the crypto community - practically and metaphorically.
