In a world where conventional wisdom has never been more up for grabs, one VC explains why there is opportunity in alternative narratives.

The battle to control narratives is the battle to shape how people understand the world around them. But the traditional gatekeepers of narratives – the media – have never had more competition to shape what is perceived as truth.

In this episode, NLW speaks with Bedrock Capital founder Geoff Lewis about what it means to seek out opportunities in “narrative violations.” They also discuss:

Why de-globalization and “onshoring” are likely to be among the most important economic drivers in the U.S. in the coming decade

Why the shift to working from home may be an overblown “narrative mirage”

How important questions of institutional decay have been co-opted by the culture war

Why independent, individuals in the media have more influence than ever

Why we’re in a “narrative mirage recovery”