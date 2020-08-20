CORRECTION (Aug. 20, 13:18 UTC): Adds context at the top of the story to make it clear it’s the price of a single YFI that’s more expensive than a single BTC and that the overall market value of bitcoin continues to be vastly greater. Also notes other tokens are priced above bitcoin, but YFI is the only one with notable trading volume. Though the total market value of yEarn.finance’s governance token (YFI) is still little more than a rounding error compared with sector behemoth bitcoin’s (BTC), the explosive growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) along with the recent fallback in BTC have propelled the price of a single YFI past that of its much bigger crypto sibling.