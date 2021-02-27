Decentralized finance (DeFi) application Furucombo lost $14 million after an exploiter apparently used a fake contract to trick the app into thinking it was an Aave v2 update. Furucombo later tweeted that the vulnerability had been fixed.

The exploiter used this contract to transfer approved tokens to its address, The Block Research’s Igor Igamberdiev tweeted on Saturday. The attack also affected DeFi protocol Cream Finance’s treasury funds, taking $1.1 million, according to a tweet from the protocol’s team.