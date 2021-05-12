Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol xToken said it suffered an exploit Wednesday by an attacker who used flash loans to take $24.5 million.
- According to Mudit Gupta, blockchain team lead at Polymath, the attacker got away with more than $8 million in xToken's SNX tokens and more than $6 million in the protocol's BNT tokens.
