Decentralized finance platform Akropolis’ yCurve pools have been drained, resulting in the loss of $2 million worth of DAI, according to the team’s Discord channel.
- The attacker pulled out tranches of $50,000 in DAI from the project’s yCurve pool, according to The Block researcher Steven Zheng. The attacker ended with $2 million worth of the stablecoin before exhausting the pool.
- Akropolis’ Delphi savings pool was audited twice, the team said in the Discord, once by CertiK and another by an undisclosed team. Akropolis has not responded to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
This is a developing story.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.