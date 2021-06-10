Karura, a network offering decentralized finance (DeFi) services to users of the Polkadot and Kusama platforms, has raised 200,000 KSM tokens, equivalent to $100 million, in a crowd loan, the protocol said in a tweet.

The funding is timely because bidding for Kusama’s parachain auction, which will feature projects looking to dive deeper into the Polkadot ecosystem, starts next week. More than 900 addresses on Kraken exchange and more than 8,500 contributors, mostly from Karura’s own portal, chipped in on the funding round. For each KSM, contributors will receive 12 KAR tokens, which can be used once Karura’s parachain lease ends after 48 weeks.

“This level of support for our launch of Karura on Kusama, and later Acala on Polkadot, is proof of the positive demand for interoperable, decentralized financial products,” Ruitao Su, co-founder and CEO of Karura and Acala, said in a press release.