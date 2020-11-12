Zapper announced Thursday an extension of its seed investment round with new backing from Delphi Digital and Coinbase. The additional amount on the $1.5 million round was not disclosed.

Zapper runs an asset management portal for decentralized finance (DeFi) on Ethereum. Users can log in with their wallets and see all their assets in one place, as well as simple interfaces for making further investments – in yield farming, liquidity mining or simply diversifying their token holdings.

Delphi Ventures is the investment arm of the cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital. Coinbase Ventures is the same for Coinbase, the exchange led by Brian Armstrong.