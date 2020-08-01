July trading volume on decentralized exchanges set its second consecutive record high, rising 174% from June, according to data from Dune Analytics.
- Aggregate trading volume on decentralized exchanges reached $4,32 billion in July, up from $1.52 billion in June.
- 41% of July’s volume came from Uniswap, on which traders speculate on assets ranging from “a better Bitcoin” to a coin named after fried chicken.
- CoinDesk previously reported trading volume topped June’s record part way through July.
- “Decentralized finance has exploded over the past couple months. We’ve seen the largest use cases as trading, and borrowing and lending,” said Kyle Davies, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital. “I expect this trend to continue.”
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.