The best Sundays are for long reads and deep conversations. Earlier this week, the Let's Talk Bitcoin! Show gathered to discuss decentralization in blockchain projects, the historical context of decentralized organizations, the robustness it conveys but also the difficulties it engenders.
On today's podcast, we apply concepts and stories from The Spider and the Starfish: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations, a formational book on pre-blockchain decentralization written in the early 2000s, as the centralized U.S. military struggled to effectively dispatch a much smaller decentralized force in Afghanistan.
While the battlefield is different, the insight is perhaps even more relevant to the world of blockchain projects, with their decentralized origins and ambitions.
Later, we discuss the similarities between decentralized organizations and the Buddha's concept of self.
