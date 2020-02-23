The best Sundays are for long reads and deep conversations. Earlier this week the Let's Talk Bitcoin! Show gathered to discuss catalysts and CEOs in the world of blockchain projects, the organizational and organic structures of decentralization and to wonder whether crypto even needs Satoshi-like catalysts now that the fire of blockchain burns bright.
Listen/subscribe to the CoinDesk Podcast feed for unique perspectives and fresh daily insight with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
On today's podcast, we continue the discussion, applying concepts and stories from "The Spider and the Starfish: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations," a formational book on pre-blockchain decentralization written in the early 2000s, as the centralized U.S. military struggled to effectively dispatch a much smaller decentralized force in Afghanistan.
While the battlefield is different, the insight is perhaps even more relevant to the world of blockchain projects and their decentralized origins and ambitions.
Want more? Check out our earlier discussion on Decentralization Philosophy.
Already heard it? Catch up on seven years of Let's Talk Bitcoin!
Credits for LTB#428 - Decentralization Philosophy (Part 2)
This episode of Let's Talk Bitcoin! is sponsored by Brave.com and eToro.com.
This episode featured Stephanie Murphy, Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Jonathan Mohan and Adam B. Levine for a hot minute.
Today's episode was produced by Adam B. Levine, edited by Jonas with music provided by Jared Rubens, From Ether Music and general fuzz.
Would you like to Sponsor a future episode of the Let's Talk Bitcoin! show? Do you have any questions or comments? Email adam@ltbshow.com
Listen/subscribe to the CoinDesk Podcast feed for unique perspectives and fresh daily insight with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.