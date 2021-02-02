Corporate Intelligence Services (CIS) is now accepting bitcoin as an additional form of payment in its commercial debt collections division.
- The U.S.-based investigative and collections firm announced Tuesday it has established a company digital wallet enabling it to begin accepting bitcoin for business repayments.
- CIS, which has offices in Concord, N.H., and Atlanta, said it introduced the bitcoin options because it wants to use cutting-edge technologies to offer its "clientele" a better service.
- "Bitcoin has become more and more accepted as a form of payment [and] has several advantages over checks and credit cards,” said Roger Barter, the co-owner of CIS.
- “Transactions are instantly verifiable and are peer-to-peer without a third-party facilitator. [Peer-to-peer] transactions have significantly lower transaction fees,” he said.
