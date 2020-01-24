The word from Davos, Switzerland, is blockchain not crypto, cashless futures and CBDCs, while Brekkie von Bitcoin gives us his take on the emergent field of bitcoin art. Listen or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

That’s a wrap! The World Economic Forum is over, and the key ideas coming out of Davos for our industry are: 1) a continued "blockchain, not crypto" narrative; 2) a belief in the inevitability of cashless futures (without much concern about the negative implications) and 3) the rise of CBDCs.

On the CBDC front, the WEF put out a toolkit for governments that are considering their own currency, Japan announced a project to explore a digital currency as a counterweight to the influence a digital yuan might bring China and a BIS study says one in 10 governments anticipate having a digital currency within threew years.

Finally, we close by asking prolific bitcoiner and artist Brekkie von Bitcoin about the state of bitcoin art and why even the hardcore financially minded folks in the space should care.

Topics discussed: