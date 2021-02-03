Investor and entrepreneur Dan Tapiero is launching a $200 million fund called 10T Holdings to invest in cryptocurrency startups.
- The long-time bitcoin advocate filed to launch the new fund Tuesday, per documents from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Tapiero's filing comes amid a stampede of other institutional interest in investing and building in the cryptocurrency industry as bitcoin has returned gains near 300% in the past year.
- In addition to Tapiero, the filing lists as investors longtime investor Michael Dubilier and Stan Miroshnik, former CEO of crypto-focused advisory firm Argon Group.
