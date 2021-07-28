The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has created non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that it is offering on NFT marketplace Rarible.
- The orchestra has released NFTs which celebrate a historic musical event that took place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas in May 2021.
- The NFT captures Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) music director Fabio Luisi and MET Orchestra musicians in an emotional performance of Mahler’s First Symphony in front of a live audience. It marked the first time many non-DSO musicians performed for a live audience since the coronavirus shutdown in March 2020.
- The bidding for an NFT featuring a video of the full concert, plus behind-the scenes footage and a VIP experience at the 2022 reunion concert will open at $50,000.
- Proceeds raised will go toward a charity that will benefit MET Opera Orchestra musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- There will also be 15 NFTs priced at $1,000 featuring a video of the first movement, an interview with Fabio Luisi and a ticket to the 2022 reunion concert.
- Finally, there will be 25 NFTs priced at $100 of an audio of the final movement of Mahler's First Symphony with photos of the musicians and the performances.
- NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
