There's a lot happening throughout the first day of Consensus 2021. Here are few sessions, panels and workshops I'd be sure not to miss.

Your guide

09:00 – 09:30 a.m. Special Address by Dr. Lael Brainard

Dr. Lael Brainard of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors will give an address discussing her latest thinking on digital currencies.

09:30 – 10:30 a.m. First Principles: Ray Dalio on Money, Monetary Policy and Bitcoin

The founder of Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund, Ray Dalio will offer his thoughts on the future of money and monetary policy in the post-COVID environment. He will also share his evolving views on how disruptive assets such as bitcoin might fit into the global financial system that will emerge from this moment.

12:00 – 12:25 p.m. Washington, Politics and Governing in a Bitcoin-ized World, With Sen. Cynthia Lummis

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming joins Meltem Demirors to discuss how bitcoin’s supra-sovereign nature has re-shaped her perspective on politics, governing and old-world institutions like the U.S. Congress.

02:30 – 03:00 p.m. Reframing Bitcoin’s Energy: ESG, Time Preference and Public Perception

Bitcoin is joining a long list of “dirty” industries due to its intense resource consumption. Energy experts, and bitcoin bulls, like Luxor CFO Ethan Vera, Research and Content Director at Compass Mining Zack Voell and Director of Business Development of Great American Mining Marty Bent put the conversation in perspective.

05:00 – 05:30 p.m. Long the Metaverse VR Talk

Join us in our VR recording studio as our curator and host, BoomboxHead, interviews cryptoartists from “Long the Metaverse” VR Exhibition! Featuring: Skeenee, Rare Designer, George Boya, Alotta Money, Reinhard and Sturec.