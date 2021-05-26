It’s the third day of Consensus and we’re still going strong. Today will feature lauded speakers including former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, Bahamas Central Bank Governor John Rolle (the man responsible for bringing the Sand Dollar to market) and privacy activist Cory Doctorow, among many crypto natives.

In addition to nearly assured breaking news events, there will also be a ton of informative workshops ranging from learning how to use Polygon to avoid record-high ETH fees to maintaining your privacy online. Here are a few of the sessions I’ll definitely be attending.

See the full schedule here:

Your guide

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Polygon

Polygon’s Sandeep Nailwal, Aave’s Stani Kulechov, Curve Finance’s Michael Egorov, among others, will join this Ethereum layer 2-focused panel. In this session, designed as more of a workshop, attendees will learn how to navigate Polygon’s growing scalability suite and how to leverage the system for lower fees.

10:05 – 10:15 a.m. Six Months In: An Update on the Sand Dollar from Gov. John Rolle

The Bahamian Sand Dollar was the first full-fledged CBDC. Governor John Rolle joins to discuss how the project has fared since its 2020 launch, what his team has learned and what’s next.

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Getting the Best of the Bull: Crypto Fund Manager Roundtable

Digital Currency Group Director of Investments Matt Beck, Volt Capital GP Soona Ahmaz and Dragonfly Capital co-founder Alex Pack join other venture capitalists to discuss how to make sustainable investments during frothy markets.

12:00 – 12:20 p.m. School of Hard Knocks: 1:1 With Brad Garlinghouse

CoinDesk Managing Editor Nik De will interview Ripple’s chief executive, covering everything from the company’s ongoing entanglement with the SEC to its plans to relocate abroad.

1:25 – 1:55 p.m. Crypto, Global Payments and Emerging Markets

Executives from Visa as well as a former architect of the Diem stablecoin project will discuss the realities of using crypto as a form of payment. This theme will be picked up again at 2:35 p.m. with the Pay Me in Dai panel.

4:00 – 4:30 p.m. What You Hear vs. What You See? Bitcoin, the Federal Reserve and the ‘Two Percent’ Inflation Doctrine

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers and Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal join CoinDesk’s Noelle Acheson to discuss inflation and the Federal Reserve’s commitment to letting the economy “run hot” as we emerge from the pandemic crisis.