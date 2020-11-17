Cynthia Lummis, Wyoming’s incoming U.S. senator, said in an interview Tuesday the key items on her agenda include working to reduce government debt and explaining bitcoin (BTC) to her colleagues when she is sworn in early next year.

Speaking to Fox News, Lummis, a Republican and a former member of the House of Representatives, said she believes bitcoin is a great store of value, and she plans on making that point in the Senate. She will succeed Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, who is retiring after four terms.