Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger took no prisoners in attacking bitcoin during the multinational conglomerate’s annual meeting Saturday.

To what should have been the absolute surprise of no one, the bitcoin community and the cryptoverse beyond responded in kind, showing little to no respect to the nonagenarian’s years – he’s 97 – and indeed some responders treated Munger’s attack as a stereotypical elderly person’s lack of tech savvy or even a “get off my lawn!” type outburst.

Other comments took issue with Munger’s view that the leading cryptocurrency is bad for civilization when Berkshire Hathaway is a major owner of Coca-Cola, which hasn’t exactly been a boon for public health, and has owned tobacco stocks over the years. Still others found it ironic that the owner of the shares of many financial giants with all their fines criticized bitcoin for its use in crime.

