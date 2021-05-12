Nine rare non-fungible token (NFT) digital collectibles known as CryptoPunks have sold for almost $17 million at physical auction house Christie’s, according to a Twitter announcement on Wednesday.
- All nine CryptoPunks are among the first 1,000 minted in the early days of creator Larva Labs and fetched a total of $16,962,500.
- The NFTs, taken from Larva Labs' own collection, were part of the "21st Century Evening Sale" at Christie's, the 255-year-old, U.K.-based auction house.
- NFTs are blockchain-based tokens incorporating various attributes representing artwork or assets in the digital domain and can be used to verify proof of ownership.
- In March, Christie's sold an NFT representing digital artist Beeple's work for a record $69 million.
- The CryptoPunks sale highlights the continuing demand for digital art validated by blockchain technology.
- On Wednesday, eCommerce company eBay announced it would allow the sale of NFTs on its platform including trading cards, images and video clips.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.