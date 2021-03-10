Dapper Labs, the blockchain game developer responsible for CryptoKitties, has persuaded a federal court to bar a token project from using the name “flow.”
- The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York's order filed Monday prohibits the Flow Protocol from using the word "flow" in connection with the sale and marketing of its native token.
- The order includes the use of FLOW as the token's ticker symbol or in its domain name <flowprotocol.io>, authority for which transfers to Dapper Labs.
- Flow is also the name of the blockchain Dapper Labs launched in 2020.
- The court had previously issued a temporary restraining order restricting the defendants use of the word, which expired March 5.
- Along with CryptoKitties, Dapper Labs is also behind the digital collectibles platform NBA Top Shot, which allows user to collect and trade in-game "moments."
