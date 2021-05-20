Cryptocurrencies.AI, a trading platform with centralized and decentralized components, has raised $8 million in a funding round led by Alameda Research, Alphabit and other investors.
- Cryptocurrencies.AI's aim is to debunk the belief that decentralized finance is inherently complex and separate from centralized finance, according to an announcement Thursday.
- The crypto industry "all too often accepts frustratingly poor user experience and fragmentation as both crypto natives and newcomers are forced to use a variety of different tools to optimize their trading strategies," according to CEO Hisham Khan, a former project lead at Bloomberg.
- "We’re changing that by bringing everything into one place," Khan said.
- Its decentralized exchange (DEX) will be built on the Solana blockchain, while its centralized exchange (CEX) will harness a strategic partnership with Binance.
- DFG, AU21, Master Ventures, Fomocraft Ventures, Protocol Ventures, A195, GBIC and Rarestone Capital also took part in the funding round.
See also: CEXs vs. DEXs: The Future Battle Lines
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.