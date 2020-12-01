Cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider Ledger has hired a luxury brand executive in a bid to build a better user experience for its products and services.

As reported by the Financial Times on Monday, former LVMH digital lead Ian Rogers has joined the French startup as its chief experience officer and will lead its mission to expand consumer business and increasing cryptocurrency adoption.

LVMH is a French group specializing in luxury goods and boasting some of the world’s biggest retail names as subsidiaries. Rogers was responsible for increasing the digital presence of globally known brands, including Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Bulgari and TAG Heuer.

“When I look at cryptocurrency, privacy and security, I have a similar feeling I did about music in the early 2000s at the beginning of the streaming era,” Rogers told the FT.

Prior to his work at LVMH, Rogers spent time at Apple where he helped the tech giant implement and roll out its music streaming service.