The Messari CEO goes over the highlights of his just-released annual “Crypto Theses” report.
What were the most important trends? Who were the most important people? Was it the year of Bitcoin Macro, the year of DeFi or both?
Ryan Selkis is the founder and CEO of Messari. Each year he puts together a massive “Crypto Theses” report that looks at the year that was and the year to come.
On this episode, he and NLW discuss the highlights of Selkis’ 2020 report, including:
- The top 10 people in crypto 2020
- The bifurcation of bitcoin and ethereum
- How DeFi was and wasn’t like ICOs in 2017
- Why regulatory battles loom
Find Ryan Selkis guest online:
Twitter: @twobitidiot
Website: messari.io
