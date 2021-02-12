BitPay’s U.S. cardholders can now add their prepaid Mastercard to their Apple Pay wallets.
- Apple Pay functionality will allow cardholders to use their mobile devices to make purchases in store and online using the crypto held in their BitPay wallet.
- BitPay, supports payment in PAX, and BUSD.
- The announcement by BitPay states that support for Google Pay and Samsung Pay will be added later this quarter.
- Mastercard plans to allow merchants to receive in cryptocurrency directly on its network later this year, Coindesk reported Thursday.
- A new report by RBC released Monday suggested that Apple enter the crypto space providing a wallet for the 1.5 billion users of its devices.
