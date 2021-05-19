Crypto assets shouldn’t be seen as a “real investment,” according to European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos.
- Difficulties in discerning the underlying value of crypto assets prevent them being classified as real investments, de Guindos said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
- Crypto assets have “very weak fundamentals.” Investors should be braced for more price swings, he said.
- “When you have difficulties to find out what are the real fundamentals of an investment, then what you’re doing is not a real investment.”
- Crypto investors have had to withstand stomach-churning volatility this month, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, dropping 34% so far in May, the most in a single month since November 2018.
