Crypto assets shouldn’t be seen as a “real investment,” according to European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos.

  • Difficulties in discerning the underlying value of crypto assets prevent them being classified as real investments, de Guindos said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.
  • Crypto assets have “very weak fundamentals.” Investors should be braced for more price swings, he said.
  • “When you have difficulties to find out what are the real fundamentals of an investment, then what you’re doing is not a real investment.”
  • Crypto investors have had to withstand stomach-churning volatility this month, with the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, dropping 34% so far in May, the most in a single month since November 2018.

See also: ECB Speeds €1.85T Stimulus Program as Lagarde Frets Over ‘Premature Tightening’

Read more about...

InvestmentCryptocurrencyECBBitcoin Price
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.