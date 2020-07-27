With BTC breaking out, ETH exploding and gold at all-time highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another crypto news roundup.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Crypto News:

It’s a tricky thing to explain why bitcoin has been underperforming as central bank money printing helps drive gold to a new record.

Ethereum’s popularity with DeFi projects has likely led to a triple-digit year-to-date price rise for ether. Bitcoin lags well behind with a 34% gain.

Parts of fintech may be embracing crypto, but Noelle Acheson argues that doesn’t mean crypto is fintech – it’s more than that.

The total value of ether locked in DeFi’s oldest project has surpassed $1 billion for the first time.