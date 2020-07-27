With BTC breaking out, ETH exploding and gold at all-time highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another crypto news roundup.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.
Today's Crypto News:
It’s a tricky thing to explain why bitcoin has been underperforming as central bank money printing helps drive gold to a new record.
Ethereum’s popularity with DeFi projects has likely led to a triple-digit year-to-date price rise for ether. Bitcoin lags well behind with a 34% gain.
Parts of fintech may be embracing crypto, but Noelle Acheson argues that doesn’t mean crypto is fintech – it’s more than that.
The total value of ether locked in DeFi’s oldest project has surpassed $1 billion for the first time.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.