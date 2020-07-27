With BTC breaking out, ETH exploding and gold at all-time highs, CoinDesk’s Markets Daily is back with another crypto news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp and Crypto.com.

Today's Crypto News:

First Mover: Bitcoin at Last Passes $10K, but Why Has It Struggled While Gold Shone?

It’s a tricky thing to explain why bitcoin has been underperforming as central bank money printing helps drive gold to a new record. 

Ether Leaves Bitcoin Behind With 2020 Gain of Over 100%

Ethereum’s popularity with DeFi projects has likely led to a triple-digit year-to-date price rise for ether. Bitcoin lags well behind with a 34% gain.

Crypto Long & Short: Where Fintech Ends and Crypto Begins

Parts of fintech may be embracing crypto, but Noelle Acheson argues that doesn’t mean crypto is fintech – it’s more than that. 

MakerDAO Passes $1 Billion Milestone in DeFi First

The total value of ether locked in DeFi’s oldest project has surpassed $1 billion for the first time.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Read more about...

PodcastsMarkets Daily
Disclosure

The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.