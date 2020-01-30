With bitcoin traders looking for a move to $10,000, Markets Daily is back with news of the day and clips of Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Andrew Yang's recent crypto comments.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern Time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Literally No One Is Trading Bakkt's Bitcoin Options

Bitcoin Reinforces Latest Rally With Defense of $9,200 Price Support

Developers Say Google Play Unfairly Booted Their Bitcoin Rewards Game

Andrew Yang: US Has to Fix Its 'Hodgepodge' Crypto Regulation

Tesla to begin deliveries of Model Y by end of first quarter

