- Bitcoin Eyes $8.8K After Largely Erasing Last Week's Dip
- Former Employees Sue Justin Sun and TRON Foundation, Alleging Workplace Hostilities
- Bad Actors Rent Hashing Power to Hit Bitcoin Gold With New 51% Attacks
- WEF Launches Global Consortium for Crypto Governance
- Bitcoin's Halving Captures Growing Interest – Among Google Searchers
