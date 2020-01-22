More ways to listen or subscribe:
Today's crypto news roundup:
- Bitcoin price appears trapped in a range between roughly $8,500 and $8,800,
- Vodafone is the latest big partner to redirect efforts away from Facebook's proposed Libra project
- The Blockchain Association files a brief in support of embattled Telegram as it faces off with the SEC
- More allegations of fraud and enforcement action from the SEC, this time focused on Opporty International
- Square is building a new set of solutions to make it easier to integrate bitcoin and lightning network payments
- Taiwanese startup Numbers took an investment from Binance
- Big Tech and Big Finance join with Hyperledger to form the "Hyperledger Climate Action and Accounting Special Interest Group"
