Today's news:
- Bitcoin trading between $8,000 and $9,000 as MACD prepares to go positive for the first time in five months
- CME bitcoin futures growing fast as open contracts more than double since December.
- Publicly traded Argo Mining reports on big revenue gains and mining power ramp-up as the bitcoin halving approaches.
- Swiss regulators softening their stance on Facebook.
- Many advanced nations (but not the U.S.) have joined with the BIS to study Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).
- DigiXDAO investors opt to liquidate the project and issue refunds worth more than the original investment.
- Class action plaintiffs move to consolidate multiple lawsuits against Tether.
- Xinhau reports Chinese investment in blockchain projects is down 41 percent from 2018 (Original Report).
- South Korea considers simplifying taxes on cryptocurrency income (Original report).
- Indian Central Bank clarifies stance, says there is no "ban" on cryptocurrency.
- A new report from the Jerusalem Post says Hamas collected millions in cryptocurrency
