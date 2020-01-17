Today's news:
- Bitcoin gaining today after two straight days of declines, up 1.3 percent to around $8800
- The Block reports that Grayscale Investments, a unit of Digital Currency Group, which is the owner of CoinDesk, raised more than $600 million from investors last year. And that’s up from 66% in 2018.
- The Libra Association, working under the auspices of Facebook to create a digital currency, has designated the leadership of a committee that will coordinate the token’s proposed design
- And crypto tax legislation is getting a new life in U.S. congress
- Some investors at a crypto conference this week in Switzerland say that the U.S. may be entering a new cold war with China - over the future of money
- Back in North America, The Block reports that most Canadian crypto exchanges will likely fall under the country’s securities laws following new guidance published Thursday
- And just a day after reports emerged that the Malta-based crypto exchange Binance will soon restrict access to Japanese residents, the exchange now says it’s eyeing the launch of a new trading platform for the Asian market
- Patrick McDonnell, 47, was sentenced to 33 months on Thursday and ordered to pay $224,352 to victims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York
More ways to listen or subscribe:
Whether you’re a first-time listener or you’ve heard every episode, we’d like to know what you think about the show. What do you like? What don’t you like? What do you think we’ve totally missed but should be talking about every day or at least every week?
Email podcasts@coindesk.com with your thoughts, complaints, lavish praise or any other comments.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.