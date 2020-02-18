With the price of bitcoin breaking below last week's critical resistance, Markets Daily is back with another time-saving news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

DeFi Project bZx Exploited for Second Time in a Week, Loses $630K in Ether

Golden Cross Gives Little Relief as Bitcoin Risks Fall Below 2020 Bullish Trendline

Crypto Exchange FCoin Insolvent After Revealing Up to $130M Bitcoin Shortfall

Enjin Launches Game Development Platform on Ethereum

Craig Wright Doubles Down on Satoshi Claim, Says Bitcoin Core Infringes His 'Database Rights'

Warrant-Proof Encrypted Messages Targeted By Trump Administration

