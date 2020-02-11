For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Today's news:

Monday's Price Drop Didn't Break Bitcoin's Bullish Trend

JPMorgan May Merge Its Blockchain Project With Ethereum Studio Consensys: Report

Coinbase Adds Support for 2 More Cryptocurrencies in New York State

Chinese Insurers Tap Blockchain to Speed Coronavirus Payouts

