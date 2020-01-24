In addition to our news roundup, for the next few episodes we’ll also be highlighting select interviews from the CoinDesk crew reporting inside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Today, we’ll hear from former Monero head "Fluffypony" and more from cypherpunk Harry Halpin.
Today's top stories:
- Continued Losses See Bitcoin Erase 40% of Recent Price Rally
- Ignoring Security Experts, Washington State Eyes Voting by Smartphone
- Cypherpunk Harry Halpin Takes On Davos
- Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Hints Firm May Seek IPO Within 12 Months
- Japanese Lawmakers Will Propose Digital Yen to Counter Libra, China: Report
- Alleged BTC-e Operator Will Be Extradited to France After Greek Supreme Court Ruling
Today's interviews:
