In addition to our news roundup, for the next few episodes we’ll also be highlighting select interviews from the CoinDesk crew reporting inside the world economic forum in Davos, Switzerland. Today we’ll hear from former CFTC Chair Christopher Giancarlo on his proposed Digital Dollar push. We’ll end the show by taking a walk with a modern cypherpunk and senior reporter Leigh Cuen.
Today's stories:
- Bitcoin finally breaking out of a range where it’s held over the past week, but it’s bad news for the bulls
- During an 18-hour deposition, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov pushed back against a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
- In a separate case tying together two recent scandals, former QuadrigaCX users want information about the recently indicted 'Shadow Bank' Crypto Capital
- US Exchange Gemini completes accounting firm Deloitte's SOC Type 2 evaluation, their highest security rating.
- In Virginia, a lawmaker is pushing the state government to study how blockchain might be used to secure elections and how it might impact the economy moving forward.
- In Nevada, a former beauty queen turned bitcoin-friendly entrepreneur is running as a Republican for a U.S. congressional seat
- Amun, a Swiss digital-asset issuer has launched a new vehicle for traders who want to bet on a drop in bitcoin’s price
- In Tokyo, two men have been accused of stealing 78 million yen (roughly $712,000) from blockchain project VIPSTAR
- GreekReporter.com said Thursday that Greece’s Council of State approved Alexander Vinnik's extradition to France where he will face charges of money laundering.
Today's interviews:
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.