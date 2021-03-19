Over the past year, crypto mining stocks have outperformed bitcoin (BTC), and the trend has accelerated since the cryptocurrency climbed past $20,000 a few months ago, according to the financial research firm FundStrat. The dynamic might hold if bitcoin stays in a bull market, the firm predicts.
- “Bitcoin and the wider crypto market are the modern-age digital gold rush,” wrote FundStrat, which means crypto mining stocks could see further upside.
- Because "miners play such a critical role in ensuring the Bitcoin network functions properly, investors have sought opportunities to gain exposure to mining companies,” which generate revenue in the form of mined bitcoin.
- The largest publicly listed mining companies include Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), Hive Blockchain (OTCMKTS: HVBTF), and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ: MARA).
- As the bitcoin price increases, miners spin up new rigs or upgrade hardware in pursuit of higher block rewards. And FundStrat expects more-efficient mining machines will help some firms remain competitive, which could boost profit margins.
- But buyer beware: “Mining company equities may serve as a high-beta play on bitcoin … [and when the cryptocurrency] enters a bear cycle, we would expect mining equities to have greater downside volatility than bitcoin,” according to FundStrat.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.