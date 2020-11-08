Crypto lender Cred Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Saturday.
- In October, the lender published a cryptic letter saying that it has experienced “irregularities” in the handling of “specific” corporate funds by a “perpetrator of fraudulent activity.”
- Trading platform Uphold also told customers last month that it had “decided to discontinue its relationship with Cred.”
- In March, several crypto lenders struggled to weather the bitcoin crash, with some making margin calls of $100 million or more.
- Cred’s CEO Dan Schatt did not immediately respond to request for comment.

